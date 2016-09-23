Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

WJCT After Hours Thank You Concert

WJCT’s After Hours hosts David Luckin, Ryan Benk and Andrew Wiechman present an evening lineup of music from their 89.9 FM After Hours programs and feature local bands:

  • Billy & Bella
  • Complicated Animals
  • Madison Carr
  • Spice & the Po Boys
  • Allie Rohrer
  • Junco Royals

Come join us for an evening of eclectic music and enjoy live performances from the bands making music here on the First Coast!

Special thanks to Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – Riverside and HOBNOB.

WHEN?

09/23
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

WHERE?

Unity Plaza
220 Riverside Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32202

