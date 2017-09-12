The Vietnam War Screening & Discussion: WJCT & the Special Forces Association – Chapter 88

Join WJCT and the Special Forces Association – Chapter 88 for an evening previewing and discussing The Vietnam War documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novak.

Preview of The Vietnam War

Panel Discussion

Stories from Local Vets

Exhibit of Vietnam Uniforms & Artifacts

Music from Vietnam Era

A VIP reception supporting the Special Forces Association – Chapter 88 will be held prior to the screening from 6PM to 7PM. Tickets to this portion of the evening are $20 and will include access to a private reception as well as the screening and discussion.

Tickets to only the screening & discussion portion of the evening from 7PM to 9PM are FREE, but space is limited. RSVP today!

For more Stories of Service information, events, and programming visit the Stories of Service webpage.



