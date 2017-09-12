The Vietnam War Screening & Discussion: WJCT & the Special Forces Association – Chapter 88

Join WJCT and the Special Forces Association – Chapter 88 for an evening previewing and discussing The Vietnam War documentary from Ken Burns and Lynn Novak.
- Preview of The Vietnam War
- Panel Discussion
- Stories from Local Vets
- Exhibit of Vietnam Uniforms & Artifacts
- Music from Vietnam Era
A VIP reception supporting the Special Forces Association – Chapter 88 will be held prior to the screening from 6PM to 7PM. Tickets to this portion of the evening are $20 and will include access to a private reception as well as the screening and discussion.
Tickets to only the screening & discussion portion of the evening from 7PM to 9PM are FREE, but space is limited. RSVP today!
WHEN?
09/12/17
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WHERE?
WJCT Studios
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, Florida 32202