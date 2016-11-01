WJCT and VyStar Credit Union in partnership with the Duval County Public School PTA are honoring the memory of Fred Rogers with the annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The drive runs through November 30 and accepts gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets. Contributions will be donated to a number of designated nonprofits in Duval, Clay, St. Johns & Nassau counties.
Items may be dropped off at WJCT Studios as well as all VyStar and Two Men and a Truck locations.
The top Duval County School who collects the most items from November 1 – November 30, 2016 will receive a special prize! Click here to download the school participation form.
Click here to download and distribute the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Flyers around your own school!
Click below for a list of participating VyStar locations.
WHEN?
11/01 - 11/30
WHERE?
WJCT
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
