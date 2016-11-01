Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

In

WJCT and VyStar Credit Union in partnership with the Duval County Public School PTA are honoring the memory of Fred Rogers with the annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. The drive runs through November 30 and accepts gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets. Contributions will be donated to a number of designated nonprofits in Duval, Clay, St. Johns & Nassau counties.

Items may be dropped off at WJCT Studios as well as all VyStar and Two Men and a Truck locations.

The top Duval County School who collects the most items from November 1 – November 30, 2016 will receive a special prize! Click here to download the school participation form.

School Participation Form

Click here to download and distribute the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Flyers around your own school!

Sweater Drive School Flyer

Click below for a list of participating VyStar locations.

VyStar Locations


WJCT Studios
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32202
904.358.6322


mrsd_event_mr_rogers_960x480_01

WHEN?

11/01 - 11/30

WHERE?

WJCT
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32202

  • Pingback: #MoreArtCulture Monday: October 27th, 2014 | Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville()

  • Pingback: #MoreArtCulture Monday November 3, 2014 | Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville()

  • Charissa

    Our school is participating and I was trying to find a list of nonprofits where the donations will end up. Where can I find this?

    • Hello Charissa,

      Our apologies for the delayed respomse. Here is a list of nonprofits to which the sweaters are donated: Clara White Mission, Sulzbacher Center, Salvation Army, St. Vincent’s Mobile Outreach Unit, Duval county Police Department Re-Entry Center, St. Marks Episcopal Church and any others that call and ask for help!

  • Ronnie Garcia

    Good morning~
    Our company wants to participate (we aren’t related to a school, or WJCT). However we need information to get approval from corporate…

    Can you provide executive contact information as below:

    Name
    Address
    Phone #
    email

    Thanks!

wjct_holiday_party_2016_01_300x250

Latest News

florida_pbs_learning_media_logo
ProtectMy
fpren_ad
cultural-fusion-jax-2016
Home » Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater DriveBack to top