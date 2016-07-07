Skin Care & Cosmetic Surgery – Free Health Forum Presented by Mayo Clinic

Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

Skin Care & Aging: Separating Fact From Fiction, American’s Are Living Longer Than Ever – Do it Gracefully

As we get older stress and time can take a toll on your body, both inside and out. But there are ways to age gracefully. Whether you are 18 or 81, we all want to look good. Join Mayo Clinic experts to hear how you can prevent skin damage when you are young, and how to turn back time as you age.

A panel of Mayo Clinic experts from Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery will discuss Mayo Clinic’s approach to maintaining a healthy and youthful appearance. The physicians will share information about the latest techniques, dispel myths and provide facts about nonsurgical treatments and surgical procedures.

Panel of experts will include:

WHEN?

07/07
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

WHERE?

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
1050 A1A
North Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082

