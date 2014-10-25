Sid the Science Kid LIVE! 11AM Showing

“Sid the Science Kid” comes to life in this incredible live stage experience! Come join in the fun as Sid, May, Gabriela and Gerald join us right here in Jacksonville to discover the excitement and curiosities of the world around us. SID THE SCIENCE KID LIVE! will have the whole family cheering, exploring, dancing and excited to figure out more about the great unknown together.
For more information and how to get tickets:Click here!
WHEN?
10/25
11:00 am - 12:30 pm
WHERE?
The Florida Theatre
128 E. Forsyth
Jacksonville, FL 32205
