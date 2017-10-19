Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

School, Inc.

Join WJCT for a preview of School, Inc. and an engaging discussion about the topics raised in the program about education.

  • 5:30 – Reception
  • 6:00 – School, Inc. Screening
  • 7:00 – Panel & Audience Discussion

School, Inc. is a three-part, three-hour exploration of global education let by the late Andrew Coulson, Senior Fellow of Education Policy at Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom. Coulson takes viewers on a worldwide personal quest to answer the question: if you build a better way to teach a subject, why doesn’t the world beat a path to your door, like they do in other industries?

Michael Boylan, Facilitator

Panelists:

  • Kim Bednarek, Head of School, The Discovery School
  • Dr. Jennifer Brown, Executive Director, KIPP Jacksonville
  • Sel Buyuksarac, Chief of Public Affairs and Government Relations/Founder at River City Science Academy
  • Becki Couch, District 6 Representative, Duval County School Board
  • Trey Csar, President, Jacksonville Public Education Fund
  • Dr. Patricia Willis, Superintendent, Duval County Public Schools

WHEN?

10/19/17
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

WHERE?

WJCT Studios
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, Florida 32202

