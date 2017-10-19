Join WJCT for a preview of School, Inc. and an engaging discussion about the topics raised in the program about education.

5:30 – Reception

6:00 – School, Inc. Screening

7:00 – Panel & Audience Discussion

School, Inc. is a three-part, three-hour exploration of global education let by the late Andrew Coulson, Senior Fellow of Education Policy at Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom. Coulson takes viewers on a worldwide personal quest to answer the question: if you build a better way to teach a subject, why doesn’t the world beat a path to your door, like they do in other industries?

Michael Boylan, Facilitator

Panelists:

Kim Bednarek , Head of School, The Discovery School

, Head of School, The Discovery School Dr. Jennifer Brown , Executive Director, KIPP Jacksonville

, Executive Director, KIPP Jacksonville Sel Buyuksarac , Chief of Public Affairs and Government Relations/Founder at River City Science Academy

, Chief of Public Affairs and Government Relations/Founder at River City Science Academy Becki Couch , District 6 Representative, Duval County School Board

, District 6 Representative, Duval County School Board Trey Csar , President, Jacksonville Public Education Fund

, President, Jacksonville Public Education Fund Dr. Patricia Willis, Superintendent, Duval County Public Schools