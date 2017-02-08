Community Thread: LGBT Rights on the First Coast

Each quarter, the public is invited to submit questions on a new topic by email to communitythread@wjct.org or on Twitter using the hashtag #WJCTThread. Members of the public are also invited to attend the “Community Thread” TV show taping and ask questions directly to a panel of experts. Our news team will also sift through the questions and provide answers to many of them in radio stories, to keep the conversation going.
Our communities are divided over rights for gay and transgender residents. On February 14, the full Jacksonville City Council is expected to take up a controversial bill that would ban discrimination based on sexual preference and gender identity. That means no one could deny someone a job or a home or public service based solely on the fact they’re gay or transgender, with the exception of religious institutions and very small businesses. This is the third time the question has been brought before the Council, and every time, supporters and opponents have raised their voices loudly.
Join us for a live, interactive, televised discussion on February 8. And if you can’t attend, send your questions and comments about expanding Jacksonville’s human rights ordinance to communitythread@wjct.org.
Panelists:
- Father Tim Cusick, Diocese of St. Augustine, Catholic Church of North Florida
- Hugh Greene, CEO Baptist Health
- Pastor R.L. Gundy, Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
- Harry Lewis, Jr., COO, H.R. Lewis Petroleum Company
- Dan Merkan, Jacksonville Coalition for Equality
- Joey Vaughn, Jacksonville Attorney
Airs LIVE! February 8 at 8pm on WJCT-TV and 89.9 WJCT-FM.
What are your thoughts or questions about LGBT Rights on the First Coast? Be part of our LIVE! studio audience and share your voice!
- All guests must arrive at 7:30 and must be seated by 7:45 or they will not be allowed into the studio.
- Tickets are free, but space is limited.
- No admittance without RSVP.
WHEN?
02/08
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
WHERE?
WJCT Studios
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, Florida 32202