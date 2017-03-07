Camp Blanding Documentary Screening

Join the Florida National Guard and WJCT for a screening of Camp Blanding: Florida’s Hidden Gem from the Beginning. This short documentary gives viewers a modern day high tempo view of the current training and capabilities of this little known post. It also provides a rustic historical telling of how the post came into being, its ties to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the Empire State Building, and German POWs.
Light refreshments provided.
Attire is business casual for the general public and Army service uniform for military attendees.
This event is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP requested by March 3 by 5PM. Contact A.J. Artley at 904.814.3962 or click the button below!
WHEN?
03/07
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WHERE?
WJCT Studios
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, Florida 32202