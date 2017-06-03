Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

Be My Neighbor Day at WJCT

“When you do something nice for your neighbor, you start something good.”

Join Katerina Kitty Cat and her friends Clifford, Buddy the Dinosaur, Super Why and Princess Presto to celebrate WJCT’s first-ever Be My Neighbor Day and start something good in your neighborhood!

In honor of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood and the new generation of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, we’re bringing together our friends and community partners in a fun-filled Saturday festival sharing with families how to be a great neighbor!

  • Decorate placemats to share with residents in assisted living facilities.
  • Make your pledge to do something good for a neighbor.
  • Meet a community helper and learn how you can help too.
  • Plant a sunflower to give as a gift to a special friend.
  • Find a cool place in your neighborhood to explore this summer!
  • Ride the trolley for a behind-the-scenes visit to our newest neighborhood hot spot, Daily’s Place.*
  • Enjoy food trucks from across the First Coast!


    • *All visitors to Everbank Field must pre-register, before Be My Neighbor Day. A link to pre-register for the EverBank Field tour is below. No registration will take place at Be My Neighbor Day.

    This event is free, but we do request that you RSVP by June 2nd before 5PM.

    Register for Be My Neighbor Day today!
    Click Here!

    Register for the EverBank Field tour today!
    Click Here!

    Sponsored by:





WHEN?

06/03
10:00 am - 2:00 pm

WHERE?

WJCT Studios
100 Festival Park Ave.
Jacksonville, Florida 32202

  • Barbara C Lynn

    Be My Neighbor Day was a great first time event! Thank you for a wonderful experience which our granddaughters enjoyed. Only negative was disappointment that Daniel Tiger wasn’t present. All the publicity featured him, so learing, after looking and patiently waiting, that Daniel was in Orlando was a moment of sadness. LOVED the trolly ride in adfition to all of the activities and receiving a new book

ProtectMy

Latest News

florida_pbs_learning_media_logo
fpren_ad
cultural-fusion-jax-2016
Home » Be My Neighbor Day at WJCTBack to top