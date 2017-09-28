David McGowan Named WJCT President & CEO

(Jacksonville, FL, September 28, 2017); WJCT today announces David McGowan as its new President and CEO effective January 8, 2018. McGowan will be replacing WJCT President and CEO Michael Boylan, who is stepping down. WJCT Board of Trustees Chair and Search Committee Chair Daniel Bean says, “We are very impressed with David McGowan’s wide-ranging leadership experience and his comprehensive work on a global scale, as well as possessing the passion and skills to champion local community engagement and investment. He adds, “Michael Boylan is an irreplaceable original and has provided WJCT with superior leadership for more than eighteen years, and we believe David McGowan possesses the qualities that will continue to make WJCT successful for decades to come.” David McGowan was selected to be WJCT’s next President & CEO through an extensive search process conducted by WJCT’s Search Committee.

McGowan brings more than twenty years of senior executive management to WJCT, successfully leading a variety of leading media and digital businesses. He has served in senior executive roles for several cable and telecoms companies in Europe, including most recently as CEO of Invitel, a major media and telecoms company based in Hungary.

Prior to his work leading digital platforms, David held senior positions at top news organizations including Senior Vice President of news and public affairs programming and production for WETA in Washington, DC, and Head of Media Development for Time Magazine. Programs under his supervision have won major American awards in broadcasting, including Emmys, Peabody Awards, and the Du-Pont-Columbia Journalism Award. He has served on the boards of several companies and nonprofits, and is a graduate of Yale University.

