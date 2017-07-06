City Spending: Where Should Our Money Go?

Each quarter, the public is invited to submit questions on a new topic by email to communitythread@wjct.org or on Twitter using the hashtag #WJCTThread. Members of the public are also invited to attend the “Community Thread” TV show taping and ask questions directly to a panel of experts. Our news team will also sift through the questions and provide answers to many of them in radio stories, to keep the conversation going.

On this episode of Community Thread, how is Jacksonville spending our tax money? For years city leaders have talked about bringing jobs and updating infrastructure to make the city more attractive. But are those investments spread across the city equally?

Watch our panel of experts and moderator, Melissa Ross, as they discuss Jacksonville’s public spending.

For more past Community Thread videos CLICK HERE!