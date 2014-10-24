Building Classroom Rapport

When you think of being a memorable teacher, what comes to mind? I am pretty sure that having a good relationship with students is one of the first. But, how do you build a good relationship with students and still maintain the respect needed to run a successful class? A classroom where students don’t view you as an equal not to be respected, but as an adult to be admired.

It’s common to misunderstand the term “building relationships.”

Teachers hear the importance of creating connections with students and incorrectly try to be viewed as “Cool” in order to build rapport. So, you find teachers trying to interact with students on their level. Like speaking in their youth/pop culture language, or dressing in the latest trends, trying hopelessly to fit in with their students. Unfortunately, this usually does not end up producing the results that the teacher desires.

Yes, building rapport is critically important for effective classroom management, but most teacher behavior that unnaturally seeks to mirror age-group norms, whether through language, mannerisms, and attitudes, will backfire.

In the beginning, this mimicry will seem to put you on the fast track to a deep and powerful relationship. Your students will crowd around you and seem at ease in your presence, so thrilled that someone so cool could actually be their teacher.

This is all true, until the bottom falls out and misbehavior abounds.

While it is true that students may be drawn to such a teacher, eventually, they will lose respect, and stop taking you seriously.

The goal of building relationships with students isn’t familiarity, it’s influence. And, influence comes about through trust, being genuine, and likability.

If students trust that you are consistent and will do what you say you will, see you being your real self, full of flaws and honesty, and they like you because of your predictable pleasantness and willingness to see the best in your students, then powerful, behavior-influencing rapport will happen naturally. Students will seek you out and want to be around you and get to know you better. They’ll be drawn to you and pulled effortlessly into your circle of influence.

This influence will give your classroom management plan the special touch it needs to really be successful.

So remember, it’s your leadership, your forthrightness, and your follow-through that will earn the respect of your students. It’s the combination of your gentle kindness and rock-solid adherence to clearly defined boundaries that offer the keys to the kingdom.

Now, we want to hear from you, how do you build rapport with students in your classrooms?