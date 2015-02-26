“Armadillo Decanter” by Maura Hendry

Artist: Maura Hendry

Genre: Sculpture

Bio: Maura Hendry was born and raised in St. Augustine. Attended FSU BFA Painting major. A 30 year career in the marine industry put her art on hold. In 2007 she discovered. Working as a hand builder, Maura’s pieces reflect her love for nature and reptiles. Winter’s are spent at her studio in Elkton, FL and summers at The Bascom, Center for Visual Arts in Highlands, NC.

Piece: Armadillo Decanter

Piece Description: Hand built coil vessel. Slab and carved details.

Iron oxide, underglazes and interior glazes.